Canadian Utilities' Preferred Series CC Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series CC (TSX: CU-PRF.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.73 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRF was trading at a 24.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRF shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series CC:

In Thursday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series CC (TSX: CU-PRF.TO) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are off about 0.2%.

