Canadian Utilities' Preferred Series CC Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRF shares, versus CU:
Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series CC:
In Thursday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series CC (TSX: CU-PRF.TO) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are off about 0.2%.
Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »
Also see: XRAY Options Chain
Funds Holding RCOR
Funds Holding ISD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.