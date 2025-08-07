Canadian Utilities' Preferred Series AA Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series AA (TSX: CU-PRD.TO ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.225), with shares changing hands as low as $22.25 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRD was trading at a 10.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRD shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series AA:

In Thursday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series AA (TSX: CU-PRD.TO) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are off about 0.6%.

