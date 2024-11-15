Canadian Utilities' Preferred Series 4 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIU.PRC shares, versus CU:
Below is a dividend history chart for CIU.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4:
In Friday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4 (TSX: CIU-PRC.TO) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 0.9%.
