Canadian Utilities Offers Digital Access Amid Postal Strike

Canadian Utilities A (TSE:CU) has released an update.
Due to the Canada Post strike, Canadian Utilities Limited has made its unaudited financial statements and management’s discussion for Q3 2024 accessible electronically through multiple platforms including SEDAR+ and their website. As a diversified energy infrastructure company with significant global operations, Canadian Utilities continues to offer essential services and innovative solutions.
