Canadian Utilities LTD Reports Retreat In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Canadian Utilities LTD (CU.TO) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$224 million, or C$0.75 per share. This compares with C$236 million, or C$0.80 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to C$1.084 billion from C$1.085 billion last year.

Canadian Utilities LTD earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$224 Mln. vs. C$236 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.75 vs. C$0.80 last year. -Revenue: C$1.084 Bln vs. C$1.085 Bln last year.

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