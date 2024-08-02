Canadian Utilities LTD Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Canadian Utilities LTD (CU.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$62 million, or C$0.16 per share. This compares with C$105 million, or C$0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Utilities LTD reported adjusted earnings of C$117 million or C$0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to C$860 million from C$879 million last year.

Canadian Utilities LTD earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$62 Mln. vs. C$105 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.16 vs. C$0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$860 Mln vs. C$879 Mln last year.

