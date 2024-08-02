News & Insights

Markets

Canadian Utilities LTD Bottom Line Drops In Q2

August 02, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canadian Utilities LTD (CU.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$62 million, or C$0.16 per share. This compares with C$105 million, or C$0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Utilities LTD reported adjusted earnings of C$117 million or C$0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to C$860 million from C$879 million last year.

Canadian Utilities LTD earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$62 Mln. vs. C$105 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.16 vs. C$0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$860 Mln vs. C$879 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.