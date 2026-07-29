Canadian Utilities LTD Announces Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Canadian Utilities LTD (CU.TO) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$128 million, or C$0.40 per share. This compares with C$111 million, or C$0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to C$914 million from C$842 million last year.

Canadian Utilities LTD earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$128 Mln. vs. C$111 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.40 vs. C$0.34 last year. -Revenue: C$914 Mln vs. C$842 Mln last year.

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