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Canadian Utilities Gets Final Approval For $2.9 Bln Yellowhead Natural Gas Pipeline In Alberta

July 20, 2026 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU.TO), an ATCO company, said on Monday that it has received final approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission to build its $2.9 billion Yellowhead natural gas pipeline project.

Construction will begin immediately, the company said.

The 235-kilometre, 36-inch-diameter pipeline will run from the Peers area to the Fort Saskatchewan area and include one compressor station. The project is expected to create about 2,000 direct construction jobs.

The company estimates the project will support 12,000 additional construction jobs and 20,000 permanent jobs annually once downstream investments are operational.

The group also said downstream investments driven by Yellowhead could contribute $3.9 billion annually to Alberta's GDP.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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