Canadian Utilities Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series BB Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRE shares, versus CU:
Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series BB:
In Wednesday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series BB (TSX: CU-PRE.TO) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are off about 1.6%.
