Canadian Utilities Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series BB Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series BB (TSX: CU-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.225), with shares changing hands as low as $20.38 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRE was trading at a 17.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRE shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series BB:

In Tuesday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series BB (TSX: CU-PRE.TO) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are down about 0.6%.

