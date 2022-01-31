Markets

Canadian Utilities Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 2/2/22, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 3/1/22. As a percentage of CIU.PRA's recent share price of $24.63, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of CIU.PRA to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when CIU.PRA shares open for trading on 2/2/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.69%.

As of last close, CIU.PRA was trading at a 2.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIU.PRA shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIU.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2875 on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1:

In Monday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 1.2%.

