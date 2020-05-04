Canadian Utilities Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 5/6/20, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 6/1/20. As a percentage of CIU.PRA's recent share price of $20.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of CIU.PRA to trade 1.38% lower — all else being equal — when CIU.PRA shares open for trading on 5/6/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.52%.

As of last close, CIU.PRA was trading at a 16.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIU.PRA shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIU.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2875 on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1:

In Monday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are down about 3.8%.

