News & Insights

Markets

Canadian Utilities Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

January 29, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 1/31/24, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 3/1/24. As a percentage of CIU.PRA's recent share price of $18.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of CIU.PRA to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when CIU.PRA shares open for trading on 1/31/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.37%.

As of last close, CIU.PRA was trading at a 27.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIU.PRA shares, versus CU:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CIU.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2875 on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1:

CIU.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 1.2%.

Also see:
 Funds Holding DLGI
 KGJI market cap history
 CINT Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.