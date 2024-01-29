Canadian Utilities Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 1/31/24, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 3/1/24. As a percentage of CIU.PRA's recent share price of $18.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of CIU.PRA to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when CIU.PRA shares open for trading on 1/31/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.37%.

As of last close, CIU.PRA was trading at a 27.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIU.PRA shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIU.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2875 on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1:

In Monday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 1.2%.

