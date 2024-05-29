Canadian Utilities (CU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd (TSX: CU.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.86, changing hands as low as $30.67 per share. Canadian Utilities Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CU's low point in its 52 week range is $28.13 per share, with $36.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.