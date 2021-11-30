Canadian Utilities (CU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd (TSX: CU.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.63, changing hands as low as $34.37 per share. Canadian Utilities Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CU's low point in its 52 week range is $29.96 per share, with $37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.51.

