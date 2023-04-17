Canadian Utilities (CNUTF) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Canadian Utilities said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.39%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Utilities. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNUTF is 0.00%, a decrease of 13.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 149K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNUTF by 9.70% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FITFX - Fidelity Flex International Index Fund holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HCIEX - The International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 39K shares. No change in the last quarter.

