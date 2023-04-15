Canadian Utilities (CDUAF) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Canadian Utilities said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Utilities. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDUAF is 0.19%, a decrease of 5.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.64% to 9,984K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.55% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canadian Utilities is $29.47. The forecasts range from a low of $27.45 to a high of $33.17. The average price target represents an increase of 11.55% from its latest reported closing price of $26.42.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Utilities is $4,190MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDUAF by 386,605.16% over the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDUAF by 6.19% over the last quarter.

MGLVX - Mercer Global Low Volatility Equity Fund Class Y-3 holds 64K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 27.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDUAF by 16.47% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 96K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDUAF by 12.48% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 26.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDUAF by 15.05% over the last quarter.

