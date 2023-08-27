Canadian union Unifor votes for strike mandate against Detroit Three automakers

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Canadian union Unifor said on Sunday that its members had voted for strike mandates against the Detroit Three automakers that would authorize their bargaining committees to take job action, if needed, to achieve fair collective agreements.

Unifor, which represents 18,000 union members, had opened formal negotiations with Ford Motor CoF.N , General Motors Co GM.N and Stellantis STLAM.MI on August 10 in Toronto.

