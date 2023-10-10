News & Insights

Canadian union Unifor to strike at three GM facilities

October 10, 2023 — 12:43 am EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary and Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canadian labour union Unifor said early on Tuesday it would begin strikes at three General Motors GM.N facilities in the country after it failed to reach a deal on a new contract to improve wages and pensions by a midnight deadline.

Unifor, which represents about 4,300 workers at GM covered by the contract talks, said it would go on strike at the Oshawa assembly complex, St. Catharines powertrain plant and the Woodstock parts distribution centre.

Unifor represents about 18,000 workers at the Canadian facilities of the Detroit Three automakers, which also include Ford F.N and Chrysler parent Stellantis STLAM.MI.

The union last month ratified a new three-year contract with Ford that offered wage increases of up to 25% to more than 5,600 workers at its Canadian facilities. Unifor had threatened to strike at Ford was able to reach a tentative deal without doing so.

Unifor said last week that GM was "resisting" a number of important elements of its agreement with Ford.

