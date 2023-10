Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canadian workers union Unifor said early on Monday it will go on strike at the facilities of Stellantis STLAM.MI as the company was unable to reach a tentative agreement before the Sunday deadline.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Abinaya.V@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.