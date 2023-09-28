News & Insights

US Markets
GM

Canadian union Unifor sets Oct 9 deadline for GM negotiations

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

September 28, 2023 — 08:07 pm EDT

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

Adds comment and details in paragraph 2, and background in paragraphs 4-8

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canadian union Unifor said on Thursday it has informed General Motors GM.N that Oct. 9 has been set as the deadline for negotiating a deal with the U.S. automaker.

"Negotiations between Unifor and General Motors are underway to secure a tentative agreement that follows the pattern set with Ford of Canada," Unifor said in a statement, adding that the negotiating deadline has been set for Monday, Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Unifor had announced GM as its second bargaining target in contract talks with the Detroit Three on Monday, a day after ratifying a new three-year contract with Ford Motor F.N.

The Canadian operations of the Detroit Three are much smaller than their U.S. setups, but the three automakers each has critical factories in Canada.

Meanwhile, in the United States, negotiators for the United Auto Workers (UAW) union could strike additional Detroit Three automotive facilities on Friday if there is no substantial progress in labor negotiations.

The UAW had launched its walkouts on Sept. 15, its first simultaneous strikes at General Motors, Chrysler parent Stellantis STLAM.MI and Ford.

The UAW has historically chosen one U.S. automaker to focus on reaching a contract deal that has typically set a pattern for the other automakers, but this year has been negotiating with all three simultaneously.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM
F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.