Canadian union Unifor sets Oct 9 deadline for GM negotiations

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canadian union Unifor said on Thursday it has informed General Motors GM.N that Oct. 9 has been set as the deadline for negotiating a deal with the U.S. automaker.

"Negotiations between Unifor and General Motors are underway to secure a tentative agreement that follows the pattern set with Ford of Canada," Unifor said in a statement, adding that the negotiating deadline has been set for Monday, Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Unifor had announced GM as its second bargaining target in contract talks with the Detroit Three on Monday, a day after ratifying a new three-year contract with Ford Motor F.N.

The Canadian operations of the Detroit Three are much smaller than their U.S. setups, but the three automakers each has critical factories in Canada.

Meanwhile, in the United States, negotiators for the United Auto Workers (UAW) union could strike additional Detroit Three automotive facilities on Friday if there is no substantial progress in labor negotiations.

The UAW had launched its walkouts on Sept. 15, its first simultaneous strikes at General Motors, Chrysler parent Stellantis STLAM.MI and Ford.

The UAW has historically chosen one U.S. automaker to focus on reaching a contract deal that has typically set a pattern for the other automakers, but this year has been negotiating with all three simultaneously.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

