Canadian union Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Ford

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canadian union Unifor said on Tuesday evening that it had reached a tentative agreement with Ford Motor F.N.

Unifor, which represents about 5,600 Canadian auto workers, were threatening to go on strike at all three of Ford's plants in the country if a deal was not reached by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday (0359 GMT on Wednesday).

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Richard Chang and Jamie Freed)

