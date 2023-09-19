News & Insights

F

Canadian union Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Ford

September 19, 2023 — 09:18 pm EDT

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canadian union Unifor said on Tuesday evening that it had reached a tentative agreement with Ford Motor F.N.

Unifor, which represents about 5,600 Canadian auto workers, were threatening to go on strike at all three of Ford's plants in the country if a deal was not reached by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday (0359 GMT on Wednesday).

