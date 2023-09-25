Canadian union Unifor names GM its second bargaining 'target' among Detroit Three

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canadian union Unifor on Monday announced General Motors as its second bargaining "target" in contract talks with the Detroit Three, a day after ratifying a new three-year contract with Ford Motor F.N.

Unifor had set Ford as the first "target" for a pattern agreement in its contract discussions with the Detroit Three in Canada.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

