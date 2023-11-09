Canadian union Unifor, Magna resume bargaining after strike at seating plant

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canadian labour union Unifor said on Thursday it has returned to the bargaining table with Magna International MG.TO after workers staged a walkout at the auto parts supplier's Integram seat manufacturing facility in Windsor.

Unifor members at the facility had launched a strike on Wednesday after Magna was unable to reach a tentative deal before the strike deadline of Nov. 7.

Unions are taking advantage of a tight labour market to push for higher pay and better working conditions in their talks for new labour agreements.

Magna's Integram plant manufactures seating for vehicles at Stellantis' STLAM.MI Windsor assembly plant as well as other Detroit Three plants in the United States.

Magna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Unifor members at the Integram facility had previously voted 99% in favour of strike action.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

