Canadian Truckers Vouge To Switch To Crypto Never Using Canadian Banks Again

In recent news Trudeau has called forth the emergencies act to crack down on protesters. They will freeze the bank accounts of these protesters. This is an attempt at trying to stop the protesters in their place.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Canadian Truckers To Switch To Crypto

However, the truckers, as smart as they are always one step ahead of the Canadian government. They decided to switch to crypto. One trucker said he is glad that finally crypto is more stable than the Canadian banking system and he will only use alt coins for now on. Trudeau was seen crying while putting on blackface made entirely out of his own feces.

This post first appeared on The Stonk Market

Disclaimer: This is a satirical article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.