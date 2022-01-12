Canadian truckers to stay exempt from COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canadian truckers will remain exempted from COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border with the United States, a spokesperson at the Canada Border Services Agency said on Wednesday.

However, truckers from the U.S. will still need to be vaccinated or they will be turned back at the border starting from Jan. 15, the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

