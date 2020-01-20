Canadian troops help Newfoundland residents dig out after record blizzard

Canadian troops were helping residents of Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday with snow removal and transportation as the country's eastern province recovers from last week's massive blizzard, prompting several towns to declare their first state of emergency in more than three decades.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.