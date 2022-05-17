Commodities

Canadian transport minister denies seeking flight cuts

Contributor
Tyler Clifford Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's transport minister on Tuesday moved to quash rumors the government had asked airlines to cut back flights, but said authorities were working to address the long lines travelers were suffering at the nation's airports.

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's transport minister on Tuesday moved to quash rumors the government had asked airlines to cut back flights, but said authorities were working to address the long lines travelers were suffering at the nation's airports.

"We're working closely with CATSA & partners to address this," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Twitter, referring to the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority. "Rumours that we have asked airlines to cut back on flights are not true."

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford Editing by Chris Reese)

((tyler.clifford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular