Commodities

Canadian transport minister addresses traveler delays at airports

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's transport minister on Tuesday said authorities were working to address the long lines travelers were suffering at the nation's airports.

(Updates hed and adds background)

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's transport minister on Tuesday said authorities were working to address the long lines travelers were suffering at the nation's airports.

"We're working closely with CATSA & partners to address this," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Twitter, referring to the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority. "Rumours that we have asked airlines to cut back on flights are not true."

The announcement comes after an industry official earlier this month warned that staffing shortages have caused long passenger lines at some of the largest airports in Canada, including in Toronto and Vancouver.

Monette Pasher, interim president of the Canadian Airports Council (CAC), projected waits could exceed pre-COVID levels, though she said the situation could improve by the time travel picks up in the summer months.

Airports in Europe have also faced delays in recent weeks amid surging travel demand and staffing issues caused by the pandemic. (Reporting by Tyler Clifford Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis) ((tyler.clifford@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CANADA AIRLINES/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular