Docebo, which provides a cloud-based SaaS platform for professional training, raised $144 million by offering 3 million shares at $48, below the as-converted last close of its shares on the TSX (DCBO). The company originally planned to offer $125 million worth of shares.



Docebo plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DCBO. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Canaccord Genuity acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Canadian training software provider Docebo prices upsized US IPO at $48 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.