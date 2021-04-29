US Markets

Canadian tour operator Transat secures $700 mln in government funding

Credit: REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

April 29 (Reuters) - Struggling Canadian tour operator Transat AT TRZ.TO said on Thursday it will borrow up to $700 million, under a deal reached with the Canadian government.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Transat was close to reaching a financial aid deal with the federal government involving a loan, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

