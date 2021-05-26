Canadian tour operator Transat CEO Jean-Marc Eustache to retire

May 26 (Reuters) - Canadian tour operator Transat AT TRZ.TO said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache would retire and named Annick Guérard as his successor.

Guérard, who takes over effective May 27, has been the company's chief operating officer since November 2017.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

