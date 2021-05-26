US Markets

Canadian tour operator Transat CEO Jean-Marc Eustache to retire

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Canadian tour operator Transat AT said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache would retire and named Annick Guérard as his successor.

Guérard, who takes over effective May 27, has been the company's chief operating officer since November 2017.

