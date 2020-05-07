US Markets

Canadian Tire's profit slumps as stores close due to pandemic

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd on Thursday reported an 87.5% fall in quarterly profit as business at its retail stores, including Mark's and Pro Hockey Life, was hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Net income fell to C$12.2 million ($8.67 million), or 22 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter, from C$97.4 million, or C$1.12 per share, a year earlier

Revenue fell 1.6% to C$2.85 billion.

($1 = 1.4066 Canadian dollars)

