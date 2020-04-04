Canadian Tire Stores In Ontario Restricted To ECommerce & Curbside Pick Up

(RTTNews) - Responding to the new COVID-19 measures announced by the Ontario government, Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) said it will limit its 203 Canadian Tire stores in the province to serving customers only through Curbside Pick Up or eCommerce home delivery.

This will be effective from close of business on Saturday, April 4, for a minimum of 14 days. Canadian Tire Auto Service Centres and Gas+ locations in Ontario will continue to operate.

Canadian Tire said its stores in all other provinces remain open to the public and will continue to operate with reduced hours.

