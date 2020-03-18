Canadian Tire Retail Stores To Remain Open With Reduced Hours

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) said that it will reduce operating hours at Canadian Tire Retail and temporarily close its other retail stores,amid the coronavirus crisis.The temporary closure will be in effect from March 19 until April 2, at which time operations will be reassessed. During the closure period, full and part-time employees will be paid.

The temporarily closing retail stores include Mark's/L'Équipeur, SportChek, Atmosphere, Party City, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports and PartSource.

Hours at Canadian Tire stores will be reduced to allow for enhanced cleaning and restocking. Gas+ locations will also remain open, with regular operating hours.

"During these temporary closures, our customers can still shop our Canadian Tire family of companies online, however, as online orders increase, it may take us longer than usual to ship your items, and we ask for your patience," said Greg Hicks, President and CEO, Canadian Tire.

