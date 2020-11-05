Canadian Tire Q3 Profit Rises

Markets

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$296.3 million or C$4.84 per share from C$197.2 million or C$3.20 per share in the prior year.

Normalized earnings per share were C$4.93, a growth of 42.5% over the prior year.

Consolidated retail sales increased C$510.1 million or 13.1% in the third quarter. Excluding Petroleum, consolidated retail sales were up C$635 million or 19.1% over the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose to C$3.99 billion from C$3.64 billion last year. Excluding Petroleum, consolidated revenue increased 15.3% in the quarter.

The company said it continued to focus on executing against its Operational Efficiency program and remains committed and on track to deliver its targeted C$200+ million in annualized savings by 2022.

