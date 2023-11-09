News & Insights

Canadian Tire Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Revenue Edges Up

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC.TO), a Canadian retail company, Thursday reported loss of C$66.4 million or C$1.19 pr share for the third quarter, compared with profit of C$184.9 million or C$3.14 per share in the prior year.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted normalized earnings of C$165.2 million or C$2.96 per share, lower than C$196.5 million or C$3.34 per share last year.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting profit of C$3.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter marginally increased to C$4.251 billion from C$4.229 billion in the same period last year. The consensus estimate was for C$4.18 billion.

Comparable sales were down 1.6%.

