Canadian Tire price target raised to C$157 from C$156 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Luke Hannan raised the firm’s price target on Canadian Tire (CDNAF) to C$157 from C$156 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CDNAF:
- Canadian Tire price target lowered to C$188 from C$190 at RBC Capital
- Canadian Tire price target raised to C$169 from C$158 at National Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.