Canadian Tire posts quarterly loss as virus-led closures hit retail segment

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO reported a quarterly loss on Thursday, as coronavirus-led closures, including at its Mark's, Sport Chek and Helly Hensen stores, hit the company's retail segment.

It posted a net loss attributable to the company shareholders of C$20 million ($15.07 million) in the second quarter ended June 27, compared with a profit of C$177.4 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, it posted a loss of 33 Canadian cents, compared with a profit of C$2.87 per share, a year ago.

($1 = 1.3270 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.