Canadian Tire misses revenue estimates

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO missed market expectations for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for fitness goods, home furnishings and gardening tools receded from its pandemic peak.

The company's revenue fell to C$3.91 billion ($3.11 billion) in the third quarter ended Oct. 2, from C$3.99 billion a year earlier, missing analysts' estimate of C$3.97 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

($1 = 1.2562 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.