Canadian Tire misses quarterly revenue estimates

Diversified retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd missed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, hit by weak demand for electronics at its stores.

Net income rose to C$365.9 million ($275.94 million), or C$5.42 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28, from C$278.2 million, or C$3.99 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$4.32 billion from C$4.13 billion. Analysts on average were expecting the Toronto, Ontario-based company to post revenue of C$4.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3260 Canadian dollars)

