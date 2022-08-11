Canadian Tire Corp. Reveals Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$145.2 million, or C$2.43 per share. This compares with C$223.6 million, or C$3.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$185.8 million or C$3.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to C$4.40 billion from C$3.92 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$145.2 Mln. vs. C$223.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$2.43 vs. C$3.64 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$4.40 Bln vs. C$3.92 Bln last year.

