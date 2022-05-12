Canadian Tire Corp. Reveals Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$217.6 million, or C$3.03 per share. This compares with C$186.4 million, or C$2.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$219.1 million or C$3.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to C$3.42 billion from C$3.12 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

