Canadian Tire Corp. Reports Drop In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at C$279.5 million, or C$3.97 per share. This compares with C$326.3 million, or C$4.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$257.6 million or C$4.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to C$4.60 billion from C$4.41 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$257.6 Mln. vs. C$301.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$4.20 vs. C$4.93 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$4.60 Bln vs. C$4.41 Bln last year.

