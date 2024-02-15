Canadian Tire Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$172.5 million, or C$3.09 per share. This compares with C$531.9 million, or C$9.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$188.4 million or C$3.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$4.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.8% to C$4.443 billion from C$5.340 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$172.5 Mln. vs. C$531.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$3.09 vs. C$9.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$4.86 -Revenue (Q4): C$4.443 Bln vs. C$5.340 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.