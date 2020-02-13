Canadian Tire Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$365.9 million, or C$5.42 per share. This compares with C$278.2 million, or C$3.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$372.4 million or C$5.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn C$5.4 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to C$4.32 billion from C$4.13 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$372.4 Mln. vs. C$328.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$5.53 vs. C$4.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: C$5.4 -Revenue (Q4): C$4.32 Bln vs. C$4.13 Bln last year.

