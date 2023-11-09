Canadian Tire Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO):

Earnings: -C$27.8 million in Q3 vs. C$225.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -C$1.19 in Q3 vs. C$3.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$203.8 million or C$2.96 per share for the period.

Revenue: C$4.25 billion in Q3 vs. C$4.23 billion in the same period last year.

