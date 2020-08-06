Canadian Tire Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings of -C$0.25 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO):

-Earnings: -C$20.0 million in Q2 vs. C$177.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -C$0.33 in Q2 vs. C$2.87 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -C$15.4 billion or -C$0.25 per share for the period. -Revenue: C$3.16 billion in Q2 vs. C$3.69 billion in the same period last year.

