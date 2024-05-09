Canadian Tire Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $76.8 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $7.8 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $76.8 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $3.525 billion from $3.707 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $76.8 Mln. vs. $7.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.38 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.525 Bln vs. $3.707 Bln last year.

