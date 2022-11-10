Canadian Tire Corp. Profit Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$184.9 million, or C$3.14 per share. This compares with C$243.7 million, or C$3.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$196.5 million or C$3.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to C$4.23 billion from C$3.91 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

